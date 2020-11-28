The topping out construction of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Village has been completed, meaning the highest point of the building work has finished.

Organisers announced the completion with a statement regarding the new milestone, that is otherwise known as "topping off".

"The construction of the Asian Games Village in Hangzhou has been primarily competed with all of the projects being topped off and 108 high-rise buildings built within an area of one square kilometre," read the Hangzhou 2022 report.

"Covering 66.4 hectares, the Village specifically refers to the Athletes Village, Technical Officials Village and Media Village that in total accommodate up to 20,000 people."

The Athletes Village will be located on the south side of the Qiantang River ©Hangzhou 2022

The Organising Committee previously announced that the Athletes Village can accommodate 11,000 athletes and officials, as well as 4,000 technical officials and 5,000 members of the media in their respective buildings.

The site is located on the south side of the Qiantang River and the Village is set to be part of a large urban centre planned for the city.

It is also three kilometres from the Hangzhou Olympic and International Expo, which includes the 80,000-seater Hangzhou Sports Park Stadium.

The stadium will be used for the Opening and Closing Ceremony and athletics at the Games.

There will also be a further four satellite villages in Ningbo, Jinhua, Wenzhou and Chun for sports outside the main city, hosting a total of 2,613 athletes and team officials.

Hangzhou 2022 organisers stated the main Asian Games Village will be completed at the end of 2021 and test operations will begin in March 2022.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25 2022.