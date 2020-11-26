Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa has expressed his confidence that football in Asia will emerge stronger in 2021, as the regional body looks to weather the current COVID-19 pandemic.

During the AFC Executive Committee's online meeting, Al-Khalifa stated that the unity and transparency during his seven-year reign will provide a solid foundation going forward.

"I thank all the members and their Member Associations for their support in what has been a difficult year for not only the AFC, but sport and the world in general," said Al-Khalifa.

"Sometimes you sail in calm waters, other times you weather the storm.

"I am certain the AFC can weather the current storm.

"I am sure the AFC is on the right track and that if we continue to work together, we will be able to deliver our objectives and particularly our competitions.

AFC Champions League matches are still to be concluded before the final on December 19 ©Getty Images

"We have already shown that, in difficult circumstances, we are able to deliver our leading club competition - the AFC Champions League.

"We are now looking forward to an outstanding AFC Champions League final on December 19 2020 and we extend our gratitude to the Member Associations and clubs for helping us reach this important milestone.

"It has been a significant achievement which has demonstrated the exceptional professionalism which exists in Asia."

The AFC Champions League final will feature Persepolis from the AFC West competition after the knockout rounds were held in Qatar.

The AFC East Region is also set to be concluded in Qatar, with group matches still to be played before the knockout rounds begin at the start of December.

Al-Khalifa said that the AFC looked to host all of its competitions in 2021 and complete its AFC qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, set to be held in Qatar and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, set to be held in China.

The AFC Executive Committee also agreed that the next edition of its Congress would be tentatively scheduled for October 2021.