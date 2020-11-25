Nigeria has begun holding training camps for athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development reportedly approved the training camps for athletes and officials, which are being held in Lagos and Abuja.

The Ministry’s director of elite athletes and competitions, Simon Ebhojaiye, told Nigerian newspaper The Guardian that the camps will help athletes following the coronavirus-enforced halt in activities.

"[The] exercise is poised to bring back our athletes to their individual sports having been on recess for so long due to COVID-19 pandemic," Ebhojaiye told The Guardian.

"This local camping, which is coming at the resumption of sporting activities in Nigeria, is geared towards early preparations of athletes who have qualified for the Games.

"All camps are to strictly observe the COVID-19 sports code and resumption protocol already developed by the Ministry in both training and accommodation venues."

Abuja is reportedly holding the camps for taekwondo, rowing, and Para-rowing, as well as canoeing and Para-canoeing.

Powerlifting athletes are based at the camp in Lagos.

The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place next year ©Getty Images

Nigeria is expected to roll out further camps in the coming weeks for sports not covered in the first batch.

Nigeria trialed COVID-19 protocols earlier this month with a view to allowing sporting activities to resume.

The successful holding of the trial allowed the camps to receive the green light to take place.

Nigeria has struggled at the Olympic Games recently, sending 77 athletes to Rio 2016 but only claiming a bronze medal in the men's football competition.

The country did not earn a single medal at London 2012.

Nigeria has won a total of 25 medals at the Olympic Games, including three golds.