Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships to go ahead despite withdrawals

The 2020 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships are set to go ahead as planned in Ukraine's capital Kiev, despite countries pulling their teams from the event due to the threat of COVID-19.

Italy is the latest nation to opt against travelling for the Championships, with their delegation joining others such as Russia and Germany who have turned down entering the event.

European Gymnastics announced that 23 National Federations are making the journey to Kiev's Palace of Sports for junior individual and senior group and individual events, however.

Ukraine also held the Championships in Kiev in 2004, which ended with the host nation finishing second on the medal table.

An estimated 115 gymnasts are scheduled to compete this time - 24 senior individuals, six senior groups and 57 junior gymnasts.

Russia will not compete at this year's Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships ©Getty Images

Russia won all the gold medals at the 2019 Championships but, in their absence, the senior all-around medals are all on the table.

Azerbaijan's Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova will be among the field, as will Belarusian youngsters Alina Harnasko and Anastasia Salos and Bulgaria's Katrin Taseva and Boryana Kaleyn.

The hosts will rely on Viktoria Onoprienko and Yeva Meleshchuk, while Israel will be represented by Nicol Zelikman and Linoy Ashram.

Bulgaria will compete in individual events, but have withdrawn from group competitions due to the positive COVID-19 test of Erika Zafirova, which forced their team to quarantine.

The senior group competition will feature Azerbaijan, Estonia, France, Israel, Turkey and Ukraine.

Due to COVID-19, the Olympic qualification process has moved to next year's event, meaning results in Kiev will not count towards Tokyo 2020.

Senior and junior competition is scheduled to start tomorrow and run until Sunday (November 29).

A livestream will be provided by Eurovision Sports due to the event being behind closed doors.

The competition was initially scheduled for May, before the original dates for the now postponed Tokyo 2020.