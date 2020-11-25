WKF President hoping international karate can resume as soon as possible

World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós expressed hope that major events in the sport can resume "as soon as possible" during the organisation's latest round of virtual meetings with its members.

The coronavirus pandemic and qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were among the main topics discussed during video conferences with the WKF's National Federations in Asia, Oceania and Europe.

Karate's global governing body has been forced to cancel or postpone numerous events because of the pandemic, including its flagship World Championships in Dubai, which have been pushed back to November 2021.

Karate 1-Premier League legs in Moscow, Madrid and Rabat were all cancelled, while the sport's Olympic debut has also been delayed by 12 months.

The WKF held meetings with representatives from three continents yesterday ©WKF

The WKF was forced to cancel its last remaining scheduled international event - a Karate 1-Youth League tournament in Venice in December - earlier this month due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking after the meetings with National Federations, Espinós struck an optimistic tone as he promised the WKF would continue with its efforts to "see the light at the end of the tunnel".

"Without the help and hard work of all the national federations, like the ones participating in the meetings today, it would not have been possible for our sport to reach the end of this difficult year with such positive spirits and bright prospects," said Espinós.

"We are very optimistic about our near future.

"I am sure that with the cooperation and efforts of all the National Federations, we will have an encouraging start of the season in 2021.

"We will continue making our best to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully, we will be able to resume our international activities as soon as possible."