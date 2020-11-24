The World Waveski Surfing Association (WWSA) has postponed its World Championships for the second time, with the event now scheduled to take place two years later than initially planned.

Huanchaco in Peru was originally set to host the event, known as the World Waveski Surfing Titles, this year before it was pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

New dates of between July 16 and 23 were set for next year but organisers are now targeting 2022.

"Flights in and out of Peru remain challenging and the compulsory 14-day quarantine measures, upon entry

to the country, are still in place," a statement from organisers said.

"Other rules such as it being illegal to run events, the beaches being closed from Friday to Sunday and people not being able to meet in groups larger than six makes running a World Waveski Surfing Titles event very complicated.

Waveski surfing is a recognised International Canoe Federation discipline ©ICF

"Aside from the logistical challenges, we want to host a World Waveski Surfing Titles event where all

competitors who wish to attend can and are safe during the event.

"For the reasons outlined above, we have made the decision to postpone until July 2022."

Tentative dates of between July 15 and 22 have been set for the 2022 event.

The WWSA is part of memorandum of understanding with the International Canoe Federation (ICF), which makes waveski surfing a recognised ISF discipline.