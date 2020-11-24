Dual Summer and Winter Olympian Lolo Jones has returned to the United States bobsleigh squad after being named in the women's team for the 2020-2021 season.

The 38-year-old competed as a hurdler at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Summer Olympics, before switching to the ice and racing as a bobsleigh pusher at the Sochi 2014 Winter Games.

She has been named in the American team for the new campaign after USA Bobsled held two days of trials in Lake Placid.

Jones won gold in the 60 metres hurdles at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in 2008 and 2010, as well as a mixed team bobsleigh world title in 2013.

Other members of the US team include pilot Kaillie Humphries, who earned her spot automatically by winning the two-woman event at last season's World Championships.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist previously competed for Canada but began competing for the Americans last term after alleging verbal and mental abuse at the hands of a coach.

Kaillie Humphries earned her place automatically after winning the world title last season ©Getty Images

She will pilot USA-1 this season, while triple Olympic medallist Elana Meyers Taylor will return to pilot USA-2 after missing the last campaign following the birth of her son.

Nicole Vogt will pilot USA-3 after recovering from hand surgery last season.

Joining Jones, who returns to the squad for the first time since 2017-2018, as pushers are Nicole Brungardt, Colleen Fotsch, Lauren Gibbs, Sylvia Hoffman, Lake Kwaza and Emily Renna.

The Americans were absent for the World Cup opener in Sigulda in Latvia at the weekend, as a result of coronavirus fears.

They are expected to join the circuit in Winterberg in Germany on January 9 and 10, after missing the opening four stops of the season.