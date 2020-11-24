The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Athletes’ Commission has held its first-ever National Athletes Forum.

Guest speakers discussed issues including the prevention of harassment and abuse in sport, anti-doping, sports injuries and athletes' rights.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach also recorded a video message to be shown on the first day of the two-day event.

Bach offered "heartful congratulations" to the POA Athletes’ Commission for organising the forum, and reminded athletes that they are the "heart of our Olympic community".

The IOC President also expressed "admiration" for how athletes have responded to the COVID-19 crisis - one Bach believe has made Olympic values more important than ever.

"This forum is therefore also an opportunity to discuss how you the athletes can spread these values in society," Bach added.

Injuries, anti-doping, branding and the prevention of abuse were among topics discussed at the National Athletes Forum ©POA

Ada Jaffery, a member of the Olympic Council of Asia Education Committee and POA Culture and Heritage Commission, discussed tools available for athletes to prevent harassment and abuse as well as POA reporting mechanisms.

Waqar Ahmad, Anti-Doping Organisation Pakistan chairman, examined the process of results management, while doctor and POA Medical Commission secretary Asad Abass Shah gave advice regarding sports injuries.

A talk on athlete branding was delivered by Ahmar Mallick, a POA associate secretary, and Asian Hockey Federation chief executive Tayyab Ikram discussed athletes' rights within the Olympic Movement.

Ikram was a member of the IOC's Athletes’ Rights and Responsibilities Declaration Steering Committee.

The National Athletes Forum in Lahore also featured quizzes, with shields awarded to winners.