International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Interim President Mike Irani revealed the governing body would continue to "embrace" technology after the success of the Online Youth World Cup.

Organised by the Peruvian Weightlifting Federation, the IWF Online Youth World Cup was held in place of the IWF Youth World Championships, which were due to be staged in Lima.

In-person competition was cancelled in August as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, 400 athletes from 60 countries contested the Online Youth World Cup, with weightlifters around the world lifting in real time against each other.

"The pandemic may have made it impossible to host full international competitions in weightlifting for the time being, but that hasn't stopped the IWF from delivering for the next generation of weightlifters," said Irani.

"Today's youth athletes are tomorrow's world champions and Olympians, and the IWF has been working hard to ensure they will have the opportunity to serve as the foundation of a bright future for our sport.

"Wherever they were competing, from national training centres to their back gardens, from local gyms to the streets, the participants in this first IWF Online Youth World Cup all showed great spirit.

"We know there is no substitute for live competition, as young athletes gain the experience needed to enable them to give their best on the biggest stages.

"Stepping up to the platform to go head-to-head with the world's best is an irreplaceable experience and I am delighted we were able to provide it thanks to the Peruvian Weightlifting Federation, the Peruvian institute of Sport and a long list of partners and supporters."

Irani also suggested that virtual events would be used again in the future.

"The pandemic has shown us the importance of embracing new technology to bring people together, and the IWF will continue to embrace these lessons in the future," he said.

"There are clear benefits in terms of engagement and sustainability, and the IWF will also continue to encourage its Member Federations to provide opportunities to compete online."

Irani became IWF Interim President in October, replacing Thailand's Intarat Yodbangtoey who stood down from the role after less than two days in office.

Hungary's Tamás Aján, who had held high office for 44 years and was elected President in 2000, was in command of the IWF at the beginning of the year.

His position became untenable after a corruption scandal was exposed in a German television documentary in the first week of January and he resigned in April.

The American Ursula Papandrea then took charge but her attempts to lead reform were blocked by her own Board and she was voted out of office at the start of October.

The appointment of Intarat, whose nation is banned from Tokyo 2020 because of doping, was criticised by the IOC and caused outrage in the weightlifting world, with Irani then taking the helm.