The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has published membership of its five Standing Committees for the upcoming year.

Membership of the five Standing Committees was approved by the WADA Executive Committee earlier this month.

There are three new members of the WADA Athlete Committee - El Salvador rower Adriana Escobar, American hurdler Jeff Porter and International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member and former speed skater Hong Zhan of China.

They are set to replace Britain's former IOC member Adam Pengilly, handball gold medallist Hong Jeong-ho, and fellow South Korean and former Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min.

There were also two places available on WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee and four positions on the Education Committee, Finance and Administration Committee and Health, Medical and Research Committee.

A full list of the published Standing Committees membership can be found here.

The successful candidates will begin their three-year terms on January 1.

American hurdler Jeff Porter will sit on the WADA Athlete Committee next year ©Getty Images

WADA called for nominations for the vacant places on its 2021 Standing Committees in May, before membership was considered to ensure fair distribution between Government and sport representatives and regional divisions, while also considering gender and cultural balance where possible.

"WADA appreciates the expertise, commitment and effort of its Standing Committee members that graciously volunteer their time," said WADA President Witold Bańka.

"The Committee members play a key advisory role in policy and priority development for the Agency and are crucial to advancing the Agency’s mission for doping-free sport.

"We are particularly pleased that more than half - 27 out of 53 - of the appointed members are women; and that, 33 countries from the five continents are represented within the Committees."