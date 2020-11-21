The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) has announced the appointment of Laura Ostler as lead for performance analysis for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

A multi-sport performance analyst working at the Sport Northern Ireland Sports Institute, Ostler started in the field in 2004 while on placement at the South Australian Sports Institute, while studying for her sport and exercise science degree at the University of Bath.

She was awarded a Masters degree in 2008 in performance analysis at Cardiff Metropolitan University and worked with Sport Wales during her studies.

Since 2009, Ostler has worked with the Sport Northern Ireland Sports Institute, initially on placement before becoming a full-time member of staff since 2011.

Her responsibilities include delivering analysis support in training and competition for Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth Games coaches and athletes.

Recently, Ostler has worked with Cycling Ireland and supported Northern Irish boxers in preparation for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

"Laura is a significant addition to our science and medicine team supporting Team Ireland at the Tokyo Games," said OFI Chef de Mission, Tricia Heberle.

"Her previous experience delivering a remote analysis hub for the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team will be a real asset in setting up a similar support for the Olympic team in Tokyo."

Ireland's women's hockey team is set to compete at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Ostler has experience in multi-sport competitions including the 2019 European Games and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"Laura joins a very strong science and medicine team and will bring a wealth of performance analysis experience to the team," said OFI head of performance support Phil Moore.

"She will be based with the cycling team where she has worked for a number of years and will also manage our analysis hub based in Ireland.

"This will help us deliver a significant step-up in analysis support to Team Ireland at the Tokyo Games."

Ireland won two silver medals at Rio 2016, following on from the record six Olympic medals won at London 2012, including one gold.