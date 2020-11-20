The latest edition of the competition schedule for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games Games in Beijing has been released, with the curling mixed doubles now set to be the first event to take place.

As reported by the Chinese official state agency Xinhua News, this is the seventh edition of the competition schedule to be released, with the Games scheduled for February 4 to 20 2022.

This latest version of the schedule was released following approval by the International Olympic Committee and is still subject to change.

A total of seven sports and 15 disciplines are due to be part of the Games, with 109 medal events set to take place.

A total of seven new events are on the current schedule that were not part of the Pyeongchang 2018.

These are the women's monobob, short track speed skating mixed team relay, ski jumping mixed team, freestyle skiing aerials mixed team, freeski men's big air, freeski women's big air and snowboard cross mixed team.

Monobob is due to make make its debut for women at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

The new schedule suggests that the curling mixed doubles round robin will be the first event of the Games, due to start on February 2 - two days before the Opening Ceremony.

Ice hockey, curling and figure skating are all scheduled to take place on the Opening Ceremony day, while the Closing Ceremony day on February 20 is due to see finals of the men's ice hockey, women's curling, four-man bobsleigh, cross-country skiing women's 30 kilometre mass start.

There is also scheduled to be a figure skating gala exhibition.

There will be six days of competition in the short track speed skating, while five of the 12 competition sessions for figure skating are set to be held at night.

With the Big Air Shougang venue being the only snowboarding venue in the Beijing area, athletes competing in both big air and slopestyle will compete in both zones due to host the Games, with most snow sports taking place in Zhangjiakou.