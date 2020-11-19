Hangzhou 2022 has promoted merchandise for the Asian Games during an autumn fair, which offered retailers the opportunity to begin selling products.

The fourth edition of the autumn fair was broadcast online.

Hangzhou 2022 said it was the second time it had participated since launching its merchandise arm for the next edition of the Asian Games.

More than 100 representatives and staff from more than 40 franchised manufacturing enterprises, authorised retailers and sponsors participated, according to Hangzhou 2022.

Hangzhou 2022 last year launched its first merchandise store for the Games.

Olympic Council of Asia representatives attended the opening.

The first batch of products to be placed on sale included scarves, special issue postage stamps, coins, pens, pin badges, thermal cups, fans and Chinese jade seals.

A total of 13 new products were launched this month, including mascot kits, money boxes, a tea set and branded jumpers.

Look at the new arrival of the franchised commodities of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022!

13 series of products including mascot garage kits and money box have been launched.

Aren't they cute?@AsianGamesOCA @AsianGames_2026 #AsianGames #AsianGames2022 #Mascot #Hangzhou pic.twitter.com/DNtbwQ9f0Y — 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Official (@19thAGofficial) November 11, 2020

Hangzhou 2022 say their three robot mascots are one of the most popular items since the campaign launched.

Three sporty robots, named Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen, were unveiled as the Hangzhou 2022 mascots in April.

Organisers have collectively named the robots the "smart triplets" to reflect the internet prowess of Hangzhou and Zhejiang province.

The 2022 Asian Games is due to be the third hosted by China following Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.

The Games are set to run from September 10 to 25, with 40 sports on the programme and more than 10,000 athletes expected to compete.