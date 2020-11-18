The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected an appeal filed by the United Arab Emirates against its suspension by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

The FEI suspended the UAE until December over an alleged reclassification of events to avoid applying the governing body’s endurance rules.

In a statement, the FEI said the suspension, imposed in September, will remain in place until December 31 following the CAS ruling.

The case centred on the Sheikh Mohammed Cup and The President's Cup events held in January and February, respectively.

Both events were held as national endurance events, but the FEI determined they should have been staged as international endurance events (CEIs) as the number of foreign athletes far exceeded the quota permitted for national competitions.

The CAS ruled in favour of the FEI in its dispute with the UAE National Federation ©Getty Images

An investigation led by law firm Bird & Bird LLP found a total of 93 foreign athletes from 24 different national federations participated in the Sheikh Mohammed Cup.

Eighty-eight foreign athletes from 21 different countries were found to have competed in the President's Cup.

The CAS has also ordered the UAE National Federation to pay the FEI 25 per cent of the prize money awarded at the 2020 Sheikh Mohammed Cup and 5 per cent of the prize money awarded at the 2020 President’s Cup, as well as organising dues that would have been payable to the worldwide body had the events been held as CEIs.

The suspension - which represented the latest example of the FEI being forced to take action against the country - prohibits the UAE from taking part in any FEI event or activity until January 1.

"We welcome the CAS decision confirming that a violation of the FEI rules occurred which warranted a full suspension of the UAE National Federation’s membership across all disciplines and significant financial penalties," said FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.

"We are grateful to the CAS for expediting the hearing of this appeal so that we are able to provide clarity to our community on the issue prior to the FEI General Assembly next Monday (November 23)."