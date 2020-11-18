By Michael Houston
IWF Online Youth World Cup 2020: Final day of competition
Timeline
- 3 minutes ago: Oracko excels in men's +102kg snatch
- 30 minutes ago: Men's +102kg is underway
- 1 hour ago: Saldarriaga wins overall gold in women's 81kg
- 2 hours ago: Saldarriaga wins women's 81kg clean and jerk title
- 2 hours ago: Saldarriaga wins 81kg women snatch gold with clean record
- 3 hours ago: The women's 81kg is underway
- 3 hours ago: Welcome to the eighth and final day of the IWF Online Youth World Cup
