The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has entered into "continuous dialogue" with Salt Lake City regarding it hosting a future edition of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, it has been revealed.

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee (SLC-UT) for the Games met fully today for the first time since its formation in February.

Among the documents shown to the Committee, shared with insidethegames, was a letter from IOC President Thomas Bach addressed to the Committee's chair Cindy Crane and President Fraser Bullock, and the Governor of Utah Gary R Herbert and Mayor of Salt Lake City Erin Mendenhall.

In the letter, Bach writes, "the IOC is pleased to enter into continuous dialogue with Salt Lake City and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), which will be led on the IOC side by the Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games, chaired by IOC Member Mr Octavian Morariu.

"Utah has continued to welcome many competitions and events, hosting not only elite national and international athletes who are able to train in well-maintained venues, but also encouraging grassroots sport.

"It is also very promising to see that the project to bring future Olympic Winter Games to Salt Lake City enjoys political support at all levels and has such high public support.

"Wishing you and your team all the very best and looking forward to our excellent cooperation."

During the Committee meeting there was discussion about the important role sport plays in society including looking back at the previous Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in 2002.

The eight-time Winter Olympic medallist in short track speed skating Apolo Ohno and 11-time Winter Paralympic medallist in Alpine skiing Chris Waddell spoke about their memories of competing at a home Games in 2002.

Herbert, the outgoing Governor of Utah, recalled the role local people played in 2002 in creating a great spirit.

Herbert cited that spirit as a key ingredient in the state's "run to the finish line" in bring the Games back to Utah.

Members of SLC-UT said they were in constant dialogue with organisers of the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland acknowledged the work of SLC-UT and indicated that the timeline of the IOC for selection of future sites is not yet defined.

Hirshland claimed discussions with SLC-UT were "on track" and added that she expected the bid to be "strong".

Athletes' Advisory Council co-chairs Waddell and Catherine Raney, a speed skater at four Winter Olympics, provided an update on engagement of athletes with the Committee, an area that is looking to be expanded.

Asked by insidethegames during a media briefing following the meeting about what dialogue the SLC-UT are having with the Organising Committee of the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics, Crane said: "We are in dialogue with LA 2028 and gearing up to extend that."

LA 2028's athlete engagement programme is being led by former swimmer Janet Evans, a four-time Olympic gold medallist, and Raney said: "I have been so impressed at the engagement from LA 2028.

"I was very excited to meet with Janet who was very welcoming.

"We are in regular correspondence back and forth and she is happy to open up and share best practice and ways to move forward.

"It is a great opportunity and another connection and touchpoint."

Bullock, chief operating officer for Salt Lake City 2002, added on the subject of engagement: "We have a great partnership with the USOPC and the leadership of LA 2028.

"They have given us very good insight and input into how we could collaborate if we bid for either 2030 or 2034."

The early front-runner to be awarded the 2030 Winter Olympics is Japanese city Sapporo.

SLC-UT President Fraser Bullock, far left, was chief operating officer the last time Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2002 ©Getty Images

Crane would not be drawn on whether SLC-UT were targeting 2030 or 2034 but said: "We are geared up ready to go in our starting gates.

"Everyone is bursting at the seams to break out of the gates and get going."

This is set to be Salt Lake City's sixth bid to host the Winter Olympics.

The city, famous as the the world headquarters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, bid unsuccessfully to host the Games in 1932, 1972, 1976 and 1998 before being awarded the 2002 edition.

The campaign was later tarnished by a scandal involving allegations of bribery in which it emerged that Salt Lake City organisers had paid $1 million (£750,000/€850,000) in cash, scholarships, medical care, gifts and other favours to IOC members and their families.

That included ski trips, NBA tickets, plastic surgery, knee replacement operations, violins and housing and salary for children of IOC members,

It led to the expulsion of six IOC members and the resignation of four others after severe warnings.

The IOC approved a 50-point reform package that included a ban on member visits to bid cities, creation of an independent Ethics Commission and term limits.