Preparations in full swing as countdown continues to United Through Sports Virtual Youth Festival

More than 80 organisations have joined forces to come together for the United Through Sports (UTS) Virtual Youth Festival 2020, with preparations in full swing.

The theme of the festival is "One Spirit One Heart" and over the course of five days young athletes will come together from across the globe to compete in Max Fit, Aero Fit, Talent, Inclusive Sport and the Unified Fitness Challenge.

The festival, starting tomorrow and running until November 22, will bring Olympic and non-Olympic sports together under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Special Olympics, SportAccord and the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

As well as a four-day sports competition, which is being held virtually, a five-day education programme is running alongside it.

The education programme is set to cover topics including anti-doping and fair play, youth leadership and the IPC’s "I’mPossible."

The educational programme includes panel discussions covering topics including inclusivity, equality, Olympic truth and themes including sports towards peace, sport as a human right, millennials for the future, safeguarding of youth, fair play in sport, athletes united and sport leaders united.

A four-day sports competition is being held virtually as part of the 2020 UTS Virtual Youth Festival ©UTS

The Opening Ceremony will be hosted virtually and broadcast from Bangkok in Thailand.

It will connect cities including Yekaterinburg in Russia, Gold Coast in Australia, Milan Cortina in Italy, Pyeongchang in South Korea, Washington DC in the United States, Astana in Kazakhstan, Los Angeles in the United States and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

More than 200 young people are due to perform in the Opening Ceremony which will be aired on the Olympic Channel on November 20, corresponding with the United Nations’ World Children’s Day

During the Opening Ceremony messages will be delivered to those virtually in attendance by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, Special Olympics chief executive Mary Davis and the 8th United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-Moon.

Competition is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 22.

Workshops are taking place tomorrow and Thursday November 19 with a conference scheduled on Friday November 20 and panel discussions due to take place from November 20 to 22.