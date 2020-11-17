FIFA has rescheduled the Club World Cup for February 2021 and cancelled two women's age group tournaments that were due to be played this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Club World Cup was due to take place next month in Qatar, but has been rescheduled to February 1 and 11 2021, in the same location.

Due to continental matches which act as qualifiers for the Club World Cup being delayed owing to the pandemic, the line-up for the event has yet to be finalised.

The last of the continental championships which act as qualifiers is scheduled to be completed in January 2021.

FIFA have cancelled the next editions of the Women's Under-20 and Women's Under-17 World Cups due to the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, FIFA also announced today that the Women's Under-20 World Cup and Women's Under-17 World Cup have been cancelled.

Both events had previously been rescheduled to early 2021 but following a consultation with stakeholders concerns were raised around preparation time for age-group teams as well as the ability to complete continental qualification events in time.

Hosting rights for the 2022 editions have been offered to the countries that were due to host this year, meaning Costa Rica is now scheduled to host the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 and India is due to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

FIFA said it would continue to "monitor the situation concerning the pandemic globally, as well as any potential impact on preparations for and the future hosting of FIFA tournaments."