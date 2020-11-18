A new statistics book, detailing 60 years of history at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games, has been published following the 30th edition of the summer event in Naples last year.

Records, results and participation figures are all included in the new book.

"I am proud that we can now share with you a statistical record of participation in FISU's competitions that spans 60 historic years," FISU President Oleg Matytsin writes in the book's foreword.

"It shows our development, to the point where we have become a truly global organisation whose reach also extends across an impressively wide range of sports."

The statistics book also includes medal tallies from all editions of the Games and highlights the growth in participation from the first Universiade in Turin in 1959 to Naples 60 years later.

A chart showing the growth of nations in the FISU Summer World University Games ©FISU

A record 173 countries took part in the 2003 Summer Universiade in Daegu in South Korea.

There were only seven sports and disciplines at the inaugural Universiade, but this number had reached 27 by Kazan in Russia in 2013.

There are now 15 compulsory sports and up to three optional sports also allowed.

New charts also show how female participation has grown from 120 athletes to 2,793 between 1959 and 2019 - with the difference between male and female athletes now nearly equal.

Medal tallies from recent years show Russia, South Korea, Japan, China and Chinese Taipei as the best nations of university sport, but also showing American dominance in the 1980s and 1990s.