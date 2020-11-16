By Nancy Gillen
IWF Online Youth World Cup 2020: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 3 hours ago: Sixth day of competition at IWF Online Youth World Cup concludes
- 3 hours ago: Moguchev completes clean sweep of men's 89kg
- 3 hours ago: Moguchev wins men's 89kg clean and jerk with 185kg lift
- 4 hours ago: Moguchev wins men's 89kg snatch contest
- 4 hours ago: Men's 81kg snatch competition begins
- 5 hours ago: Sarno named overall winner of women's 71kg
- 5 hours ago: Second gold for Sarno in women's 71kg clean and jerk
- 5 hours ago: Sarno clinches gold in women's 71kg snatch
- 6 hours ago: Women's 71kg snatch contest begins
- 6 hours ago: Welcome to day six of the IWF Online Youth World Cup
