Saudi Arabia to host virtual NOCs Conference as part of G20 Summit

The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) is set to host a National Olympic Committees (NOC) Conference tomorrow titled "The Olympic Movement during and after COVID-19."

The event will be held in collaboration with the G20 Saudi Secretariat, as the conference is claimed to honour Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of the G20 this year.

The NOCs Conference will be hosted as part of the International Conferences Programme and will discuss the Olympic Movement’s response to COVID-19, as well as sustainable cooperation among NOCs and the role of sport in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The SAOC say the event will also highlight the role the Olympic Movement and sport will play in the social, economic, mental and physical recovery of the international community in a post COVID-19 world.

"We’re delighted to be hosting the international NOCs Conference as part of The International Conferences Programme, honouring the G20 Saudi Presidency year 2020," said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, SAOC President.

"We look forward to collaborating with our fellow G20 NOCs and representatives from across the global Olympic Family to highlight how sport and the Olympic Movement can lead our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fostering close relationships with other NOCs and sports organisations is a fundamental commitment of SAOC.

"We understand the importance of knowledge sharing and capability building, and the NOCs Conference will be an invaluable opportunity to share insight and respond collectively to the ongoing disruption."

IOC, WHO and WADA officials are among those expected to participate tomorrow ©SAOC

The conference will be chaired by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, NOCs of the G20 countries and Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) expected to be among the participants.

The G20 NOCs consists of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and United States.

Additional invitations were made to the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Spain, Rwanda, Singapore, Switzerland and Vietnam.

UAE NOC has confirmed it will participate in the virtual conference.

Organisers say there will also be representatives from Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Council of Asia, the World Health Organisation and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Association of Summer Olympic International Federations, Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations, Global Association of International Sports Federations, the Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations, and Alliance of Independent Recognized Members of Sport will participate.

Also involved will be the Oceania National Olympic Committees, European Olympic Committee and Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, along with the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation and Union of Arab National Olympic Committees.

The SAOC says the event also follows the OCA Evaluation Committee’s visit to Riyadh.

Riyadh is one of two contenders to host the 2030 Asian Games, with Qatar’s capital Doha its rival.

A decision is expected next month.