Fan holds off Ma in gripping final to clinch fourth ITTF Men’s World Cup crown

World number one Fan Zhendong claimed a third successive International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup crown and fourth in five years after defeating Ma Long in a titanic tussle in Weihai in China.

The Chinese pairing produced an gripping final with Ma threatening to pull off a stunning comeback before Fan edged a nail-biting decider to win 9-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-6, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9.

The victory follows success in 2016, 2018 and 2019 as the 23-year-old equalled Ma Lin’s record of four World Cup titles.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Ma was hoping to win it for the third time having emerged victorious in 2012 and 2015.

And he got off to a fine start at the Weihai Nanhai Olympic Center, taking the first game with a forehand winner.

This only proved to be a wake-up call for Fan as he claimed the second and third games – the latter in emphatic style.

The speed and intensity were increasing as Ma came out on top in some stunning rallies to take the fourth game and then the fifth to level the match.

Ma pushed Fan to the limit, holding at 3-3 and 5-5, but the defending champion took an all-important timeout before racing into a 10-7 lead.

Two match points were saved by Ma but Fan made no mistake with a third opportunity as he forced an error from his opponent.

Tomokazu Harimoto, who finished third last year, clinched the bronze medal on this occasion as he defeated Jang Woojin of South Korea 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 14-12, 6-11, 11-5 in the third-place playoff.

The Japanese player managed to bounce back after his agonising 11-7, 3-11, 6-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-4 defeat to Ma earlier in the day.

The other semi-final saw Fan win in straight games against Jang, triumphing 11-5, 11-8, 13-11, 11-8.