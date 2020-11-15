Adam Peaty set a new world record in the 100 metres breaststroke as London Roar and Energy Standard cruised into the International Swimming League (ISL) final.

The Briton, racing for London, posted a time of 55.49sec to take 0.12 off the previous men's short-course world record.

South African Cameron van der Burgh had set that time exactly 11 years ago.

Peaty - the Olympic champion over the distance - enjoyed an excellent second day of the match as he also won the 50m breaststroke skins competition, seeing off Ilya Shymanovich in the final.

The Belarusian, who swims for defending champions Energy Standard, had set a new European record over 100m earlier in the ISL season - something which sparked Peaty's Roar and Britain team mate James Guy to accuse Shymanovich of cheating by using outlawed dolphin kicks.

In the women's 100m breaststroke, Jamaican Alia Atkinson was just 0.31 away from breaking her own world record as the London franchise enjoyed another race win.

The day before, Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint had become the first to set a world record at this year's ISL when she won the women's 50m backstroke - also for London Roar.

The team ended the first semi-final with 517.5 points, good enough for second place and a spot in the final.

Paris-aligned Energy Standard had 580 points, while third-placed Tokyo Frog Kings were way behind on 380.5 and New York Breakers only getting 239.

Siobhán Haughey won two solo races today to help Energy Standard win the first semi-final ©ISL

Peaty was second in ranking points accrued during the match, with last season's Most Valuable player - Swede Sarah Sjöström - top of the pile.

Energy Standard star Sjöström won the women's 50m butterfly skins today and posted two more top-three finishes to go with four race wins from yesterday.

The 16 top-ranked swimmers in the semi-final were Energy Standard or London Roar athletes, underlining their dominance.

Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong was another of the day's star performers, winning the women's 100m and 200m freestyle contests for Energy Standard.

The entire ISL season is taking place in Budapest because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the second semi-final begins later today.

