The first staging of the Online World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships is underway, with taekwondo enthusiasts able to submit their entries.

The event has been split in two, with the Online WT G2 Poomsae Championships only open to elite athletes and the Open Poomsae Championships available to family members of all ages in pairs and teams.

Starting today, competitors have five days to upload their videos of their best poomsae performance.

Once entries have been submitted, a team of seven qualified referees will run the rule over them.

The highest and lowest referee score for each video will be discounted and an average from the remaining five scores will be generated to produce the final score.

World Taekwondo will then decide upon an exact schedule for the preliminary rounds, semi-finals and finals based on the number of participants.

Elite finals in recognised poomsae will be streamed live, with pre-recorded videos of the other events also planned to be shown.

Go check the participation guideline and video recording guidelines for the Online 2020 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships! #WorldTaekwondo #Taekwondo #OnlinePoomsaeChampionships #Guidelines https://t.co/PXonpDqhjY — World Taekwondo (@WorldTaekwondo1) October 22, 2020

The Online WT G2 Poomsae Championships comprises of 14 categories, with 12 in recognised poomsae and two in freestyle.

Men and women will compete in age groups from under-30 through to over-65 in the recognised poomsae, while freestyle poomsae will have men's and women's over-17 divisions only.

The Open Poomsae Championships features seven categories, including the family pair where the participants must be from the same family but of two different generations.

Family teams A will comprise of three family members of two different generations and family teams B will consist of three family members of three different generations.

There will also be male and female cadet and junior categories in this class.

The inaugural event has been organised by World Taekwondo after the cancellation of the World Poomsae Championships - which were scheduled to be held in Herning in Denmark - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said he wanted to provide opportunities for athletes and fans to compete and practice taekwondo during the global health crisis.

"At a time when some families are having to spend time apart, this event will bring grandparents and grandchildren, and everyone in between, together," the President said.

The competition is expected to run until early December.