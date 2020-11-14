Three-time Olympic medallist Nicolae Juravschi faces losing his position as President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Moldova (NOSC) after allegedly violating the country’s integrity laws.

Moldova’s National Integrity Authority (ANI) is reportedly accusing the former canoeist of being head of the NOSC during his time as a member of the country’s Parliament and illegally obtaining more than MDL60,000 (£2,700/$3,500/€3,000).

It is understood MPs in Moldova are not allowed to hold any other position that holds public functions.

If he is found guilty, Juravschi will be banned from holding positions in any Moldovan public organisations – including NOSC – or serving as an MP for the next three years.

The eight-time world champion could also be entered into the official register of people who are banned from public functions.

The NOSC are planning to appeal ANI's allegations on the grounds of them being "unfounded" and "illegal".

"The act has been issued through erroneous interpretation of the law and with serious procedural infringements," said Cristina Vasilianov, secretary general for NOSC.

"Moreover, this act can be qualified as tendentious, taking into consideration that tens of other Parliamentarians and dignitary persons hold simultaneously the office in various non-governmental organisations."

According to a report by Pro TV Chișinău, the 56-year-old strongly denies the accusations and is threatening to sue the ANI.

“We will apply in court, and the court will expose itself,” said Juravschi who was given 15 days to appeal the decision.

Juravschi has been NOSC President since 2000 after being re-elected on several occasions.

He also served as an MP for eight years after being elected as a member of the Liberal Democrat Party in November 2011.

During that time, he defected three times with each party in power when he joined.

Pro TV Chișinău also quotes a statement by ANI which accuses Juravschi of receiving income while head of NOSC.

National Integrity Authority released a report accusing Juravschi of breaching the country's integrity rules ©ANI

"Although, he was not remunerated for his position within [NOSC], during his tenure as deputy, however, he exercised his powers as leader which were confirmed by the 19 acts he signed during 2011-2018, thus ensuring the functionality of the institution," the statement read.

"After the termination of the deputy mandate, the former Parliamentarian concluded an individual employment contract with [NOSC] and obtained income in the form of salary in the total amount of over MDL50,000 (£2,200/$2,900/€2,500) for March and April 2019.

"Likewise, during January 2013 to April 2014 and for 2015, the former deputy benefited from a special allowance granted to athletes for life, in the total amount of about MDL15,500 (£686/$905/€765)."

It is not the first time accusations have been levelled against Juravshi who won two golds at Seoul 1988 and a silver at Atlanta 1996.

Last year, a group of athletes and coaches accused NOSC and Juravschi of corruption, including an alleged €1 million (£900,000/$1.1 million) fraud connected to the sale of land for its headquarters.

The organisation, entitled the Association of Athletes and Coaches of Moldova, accused NOSC officials of stealing public funds, selling accreditations for the Olympic Games and taking commissions on Olympic Solidarity payments meant for Moldovan athletes.

But the main claim made by the group is an accusation of fraud relating to the MOC building in Chisinau.

In the letter, the group claims the MOC sold the plot of land, reportedly worth around €1.5 million (£1.3 million/$1.7 million), for more than €460,000 (£414,000/$540,000) last year.

Speaking at the time, Juravschi vehemently denied the accusations that the sale was illegal, describing the claims as "nonsense".

The NOSC said the accusations were "unjustified attacks".