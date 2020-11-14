By Michael Houston
IWF Online Youth World Cup 2020: Day four of competition
Timeline
- 3 hours ago: Day four of IWF Youth World Cup comes to a close
- 4 hours ago: Juniansyah takes dominant hat-trick of titles
- 4 hours ago: Juniansyah eases to clean and jerk gold in men's 73kg
- 4 hours ago: Indonesia wins gold again thanks to Juniansyah in men's 73kg snatch
- 4 hours ago: The men's 73kg is underway
- 5 hours ago: Sinisterra takes overall women's 59kg gold for Colombia
- 5 hours ago: United States win first gold thanks to Irizarry in women's 59kg clean and snatch
- 6 hours ago: Consistency key as Sinisterra wins women's 59kg snatch gold
- 6 hours ago: The women's 59kg is underway
- 6 hours ago: Welcome to day four of the IWF Online Youth World Cup
