Gyanendro Ningombam has been elected unopposed as the new President of Hockey India, replacing the former President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, who now moves to the senior vice-president position on the Executive Board.

Hockey India recently held its 10th Congress and elections in New Delhi, with access to the video conference meeting being made available for members who were unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ningombam is now the first President of Hockey India from the north east region of the country and previously held the position of officiating President after Ahmed tendered his resignation in July.

Now elected for a two-year term, he has previously served as the chief executive of Manipur Hockey between 2009 and 2014 and has been associated with the governing body for over a decade.

He follows Ahmad's reign which included overseeing the hosting of the International Hockey Federation Men's World Cup in 2018.

India hosted the 2018 FIH Men's World Cup under Mushtaque Ahmad's Presidential reign ©Getty Images

"I congratulate Mr. Gyanendro Ningombam on being elected unopposed as the President of Hockey India and welcome Mr Mohd Mustaque Ahmad back into the Hockey India Executive Board in a new capacity as the senior vice-president," said Rajinder Singh, secretary-general of Hockey India.

"Both Gyanendro and Mushtaque have several years of experience in hockey administration and I am confident their expertise will benefit the sport.

"Their advice will be instrumental in developing the sport further in the country and their leadership will help us work towards achieving our goals."

The Congress was held after the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the resumption of sporting activities in September, allowing the 10th Hockey India Congress to go ahead.