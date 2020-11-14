Defender Salima Tete believes India women’s hockey team is "shaping up very well" and on the "right track" ahead of next year’s Olympic Games.

India booked their place at Tokyo 2020 after beating the United States 6-5 on aggregate in last year’s International Hockey Federation (FIH) Olympic qualifiers.

While India’s men have enjoyed rich success in the Olympics, winning eight golds – including six in succession between 1928 and 1956 – the women are set to make their third appearance.

They finished 12th at Rio 2016 and will hope to better that performance at next year’s Olympics which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teenager Tete reckons her side’s efforts on the training pitch will be key to their success in the Japanese capital.

"Preparation is very important for any tournament and we want to be well prepared for the Olympics especially," said Tete.

"We are very grateful for the efforts put in by Hockey India and SAI (Sport Authority of India).

"We couldn't have begun our preparations if Hockey India and SAI didn't put all the procedures in place brilliantly.

India women's hockey team are preparing to make their third appearance at an Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"The team is shaping up very well at the moment and we are on the right track as far as our preparation for the Olympics is concerned."

Tete was part of the side that won last year’s FIH Women’s Series Final in Hiroshima in Japan before helping India qualify for the Olympics.

But after a successful 2019, the 18-year-old is refusing to rest on her laurels.

"I became a regular member of the Indian side last year and I was very fortunate to be part of key victories," said Tete.

"I am very determined to keep improving my game and be a consistent performer for the national side in the next few years.

"I feel consistency is very important for any athlete and it's my biggest priority.

"It's the best time to be a youngster in the Indian team.

"There are so many experienced players who are always there to guide and help us with our games.

"I am very fortunate to be playing with Deep Grace Ekka and Gurjit Kaur.

"I have learned a lot from them and I am certain that there's so much more left to learn as well."