The International Judo Federation (IJF) has been forced to call time on the coronavirus-hit 2020 World Judo Tour season - less than a month after it returned.

IJF President Marius Vizer said it was a "hard decision to take" but stressed the safety of athletes was the top priority as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

It had been hoped that one more event - most likely the Zagreb Grand Prix in Croatia - could be held this year, but that will not happen.

The World Judo Tour was initially suspended in March and did not return until last month.

More than 400 competitors from 61 countries arrived in Hungary for the Budapest Grand Slam, which ran from October 23 to 25.

The Tokyo Grand Slam in Japan was scheduled to follow the Budapest event and take place from December 11 to 13, before being cancelled in September over coronavirus concerns.

The curtain has now come down on the 2020 season following a decision made by the IJF Executive Committee.

Vizer said the IJF's focus was now on the 2021 World Judo Masters, due to be held from January 11 to 13 in Qatar.

"It is a hard decision to take, especially after such a successful and joyful event as the Hungary Grand Slam was a few weeks ago," the IJF President said.

"Unfortunately, we can see most countries of the world fighting hard to prevent the pandemic from getting out of hands and the safety of the Judo family comes first.

"Once again, we must be resilient and respect the efforts of Governments in order to preserve the safety of the global population.

"The IJF team will now focus on organising the Qatar Masters in January and we hope that we will be able to bring together the international judo community in Doha to mark a fresh start of judo in 2021, with the best athletes of the world competing for Olympic qualification."

The European Judo Championships remain scheduled to go ahead from November 19 to 21 in Prague in the Czech Republic.

The event was originally due to take place in May before being rescheduled for November 8 and 10 and then moved again to accommodate changes to the IJF calendar.

British Judo has already pulled out of the event, citing concerns over the pandemic.