Former European champion Stephanie Schneider has been omitted from the German team for the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup openers in Sigulda.

German coach René Spies announced the team for the first half of the IBSF World Cup season following the conclusion of the country's two-woman bobsleigh qualifying races.

The newly-crowned German champion Laura Nolte and world runner-up Kim Kalicki will pilot sleds for the World Cup events in Sigulda in Latvia on November 20 to 22 and 27 to 29, and Innsbruck in Austria from December 11 to 13.

Reigning Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka secured the third German spot for the three competitions.

Schneider, the 2018 European champion and leader of the overall World Cup standings last season, will replace Jamanka for the World Cup in Innsbruck from December 18 to 20.

Depending on the results, the coaches will then decide whether the pilots will have a selection race for the second half of the season on the World Cup track in Altenberg.

"I was not surprised by the level of performance among women," said Spies.

"This is certainly a very good situation for us and for the association, but of course I understand that after three nerve-wracking weeks the girls are pretty exhausted."

World champion Francesco Friedrich and world silver medallist Johannes Lochner had already been seeded as pilots for the men's World Cup competition.

Newly-crowned German champion Christoph Hafer was given the third quota place for the first three races.

Junior world champion Richard Oelsner was due to compete at the World Cup but was injured during the qualifying races.

He is expected to be out for at least the first half of the season.

Double races are set to be held in this year's IBSF World Cup season to minimise travel for athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjustments to the schedule were made due to travel restrictions and the need to protect the health of athletes and organisers.