India great Dravid goes to bat for T20 cricket's inclusion in the Olympics

Rahul Dravid, one of India's greatest cricketers, has offered his support to attempts to include the sport at future Olympic Games.

The fourth-highest run-scorer in Test matches of all time, Dravid has spoken in favour of cricket's 20-over format being added to the Olympic programme.

"I think it would be great for the game if the T20 format can become an Olympic sport," Dravid said in comments reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The 47-year-old, who is now the director of India's National Cricket Academy, is "certainly for the expansion of the T20 game".

Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a questionnaire to member countries asking them to assess "the potential financial support" they might receive if the sport should be added to the Olympic programme at Los Angeles 2028.

The ICC was recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2009 and either New Zealand's Greg Barclay or Singapore's Imran Khwaja is poised to become the new ICC chairman in December.

ICC global development head William Glenwright recently said Olympic inclusion "remains very much a long term ambition", although it remains to be seen how much of a priority it will be for the new ICC chairman.

Cricket is set to return to the Asian Games programme at Hangzhou 2022, and women's cricket is also due to feature at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Rahul Dravid scored 13,288 Test runs for India and hit 36 centuries ©Getty Images

"Obviously, it [Olympic inclusion] comes with its challenges," Dravid added, per ESPNcricinfo.

"Not least of all cricket's a game that requires certain kinds of facilities for it to be successful.

"As we've just seen, the success of the IPL [Indian Premier League] was in a large part due to the quality of wickets that were put out for the teams.

"The Olympics is played in countries where cricket is not played.

"But if you can get a lot of that right and if it works in the schedule and if you can get the facilities in place, then why not?

"If it's possible, I think cricket should endeavour to try and get into the Olympics at some stage."

The IPL - the world's premier franchise cricket event - concluded in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month after being moved from India because of the coronavirus crisis.

Mumbai Indians won the title - their record fifth crown - and IOC member Nita Ambani owns the team.

Drop-in pitches have often been used to allow multi-sport stadiums to host cricket matches in recent years, and offer and obvious solution to staging events in countries without existing cricket venues.