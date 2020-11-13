USA Wrestling has secured a one-year sponsorship deal with Elk Grove Village – considered the United States’ largest contiguous industrial park – and the Makers Wanted campaign, it has been announced.

Home to more than 5,600 businesses that employ 56,000 people and over 400 manufacturers, Elk Grove Village which is based in Illinois is pledging to support athletes as they pursue world and Olympic glory.

Rich Bender, executive director at USA Wrestling, claimed wrestlers and entrepreneurs had "a lot in common" and said he was look forward to creating "something truly unique" with the team at Elk Grove Village.

Craig Johnson, Mayor of Elk Grove Village, said the sponsorship would include "branding and other elements" at a number of training camps ahead of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo in Japan.

"It will also feature clinics, athlete appearances, and other efforts geared towards engaging the community of Elk Grove Village," Johnson said.

"With Illinois boasting one of the largest USA Wrestling membership bases of any state, USA Wrestling is excited to work in familiar territory."

We're thrilled to announce our new sponsorship with @EGVBusinessPark ! Zoom calls are the new handshake pic.twitter.com/ISG8yF8hHY — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) November 12, 2020

Johnson spent several years as the head wrestling coach at Elk Grove Village High School and started the Junior Grenadiers youth programme in Elk Grove Village.

"As a lifelong fan of the sport, USA Wrestling holds a special place in my heart, and I am honoured to welcome them into the Elk Grove Village family as part of our Makers Wanted initiative," said Johnson.

"Elk Grove Village understands the importance of community support—we use a beyond business friendly approach to partner with our local businesses, and we’re proud to be able to extend this support to the athletes of USA Wrestling.

"The passion that wrestling fans have for the sport mirrors the passion our local makers and entrepreneurs show for their work every day."

Bender added: "We are thrilled to bring this unique partnership with Elk Grove Village to life, and in many ways it feels like we’ll be working in our own backyard.

"The Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation is a cornerstone for USA Wrestling, which greatly enhances our ability to provide exceptional value to Elk Grove Village and the Makers Wanted Campaign.

"Wrestlers and entrepreneurs have a lot in common, and we look forward to creating something truly unique with Mayor Johnson and the team in Elk Grove Village."

Elk Grove Village said USA Track & Field and USA Triathlon were also awarded one-year sponsorship deals after claiming 12 national governing bodies submitted proposals.