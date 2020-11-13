First woman to take Olympic Oath passes away at 88

The first female Olympic Oath taker and the first Italian female Winter Olympics medallist, Giuliana Chenal Minuzzo, has died at the age of 88.

The International Ski Federation announced the Italian's death on November 11, offering its condolences to the Italian Ski Federation as well as Minuzzo's family.

At the 1952 Oslo Winter Olympics, Minuzzo won bronze in the women's downhill event in Alpine skiing, make her Italy's first female Winter Olympic medallist.

At the following Games in 1956, Minuzzo was the Olympic Oath taker for the Cortina d'Ampezzo Games, in her home nation of Italy.

Along with compatriots Celina Seghi and Zeno Colò, she was regarded as one of Italy's greatest skiers in the early post-war period.

Giuliana Minuzzo taking the Olympic Oath at the 1956 Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Olympics ©CONI

Her first downhill skiing achievement came in 1949 in the Italian Championships, finishing third behind Seghi and Maria Grazia Marchelli.

Her first Italian title came in 1951 in the giant slalom before winning bronze at the Oslo Games the next year behind Trude Beiser-Jochum of Austria and Annemarie Buchner of Germany.

At the same Olympics, Minuzzo also finished 20th in the giant slalom and eighth in the slalom.

Having taken the Olympic Oath at the Cortina d'Ampezzo Games in 1956, she won Alpine combined bronze at the World Championships when it was held alongside the Olympics in Italy.

Four years later, the Italian would add a second Olympic bronze - this time at the 1960 Games in Squaw Valley in the United States in the giant slalom.