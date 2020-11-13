Seven French cities have made final teleconference presentations to the Paris 2024 Organising Committee seeking the six remaining chances of hosting matches in the Olympic football tournament.

With the capital already having an automatic hosting right, Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse are now in competition for the remaining places, with one due to miss out, L'Équipe reports.

The Stade Pierre-Mauroy at Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, also presented a dossier but seems likely to be chosen to host an indoor team event, with handball the most expected option.

It has also been suggested that volleyball could be played there, if the previously-planned temporary venue is not built.

The final choice will be announced on December 17 at the next meeting of the Organising Committee Board of Directors.

One of Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse will miss out on hosting football at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The number of cities hosting the men’s and women’s football tournaments was reduced from nine to seven as part of the economic adjustments made to the Games by the Paris 2024 organisers.

All the of the venues in the running are already built and all bar one - Stadium de Toulouse - are also home to Ligue 1 football clubs.

Toulouse play in the French second tier at present.

In September, Paris 2024 officials confirmed they were considering scrapping temporary swimming and volleyball venues as part of their drive to cut costs.

The coronavirus pandemic and associated economic woes have put further pressure on organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics to reduce spending where possible.