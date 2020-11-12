By Michael Houston
IWF Online Youth World Cup 2020: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 2 hours ago: Day two of the IWF Online Youth World Cup comes to a close
- 2 hours ago: Velez wins hat-trick of golds in women's 49kg
- 2 hours ago: Velez wins second gold of the night in women's 49kg clean and jerk
- 3 hours ago: Velez snatches gold in women's 49kg snatch
- 3 hours ago: Women's 49kg is underway
- 4 hours ago: Faathir wins second gold in overall competition
- 4 hours ago: Faathir wins clean and jerk gold for Indonesia
- 4 hours ago: Mexico win first gold courtesy of Carrazco of Mexico in men's 61kg snatch
- 5 hours ago: The men's 61kg A is underway
- 5 hours ago: Welcome to day two of the IWF 2020 Online Youth World Cup
View latest updates