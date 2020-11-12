Olympic gold medallist Jo Aleh has vowed to make sailors' voices heard after becoming the new chair of World Sailing's Athletes' Commission.

The 34-year-old New Zealander replaces Frenchman Yann Rocherieux, who stepped down from the role after being elected as a World Sailing vice-president at the recent General Assembly.

Greek Sofia Bekatorou, a four-time Olympian who secured gold at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, has been elected as vice-chair.

Aleh won gold with Polly Powrie in the 470 class at London 2012 before clinching silver at Rio 2016, and is keen to represent the interests of sailors in Olympic and Para-events.

"I have been involved in World Sailing for the last four years and I am looking forward to taking on the role as the Athletes' Commission chair," said Aleh.

"Young sailors today have opportunities in our sport that many of us only ever dreamed about.

Jo Aleh, left, partnered Polly Powrie to win gold in the 470 class at London 2012 ©Getty Images

"The Athletes' Commission will always ensure that the sailors' voices are represented and on the table."

World Sailing said the Athletes' Commission reports directly to the Board of Directors with Aleh becoming a voting member.

The Commission is composed of sailors representing Olympic and Para-events and is elected by the athletes themselves.

Both Aleh and Bekatorou were voted in by the members of the Athletes' Commission that include Israel's Maayan Davidovich, German Jens Kroker, Juan Ignacio Maegli of Guatemala, China's Lijia Xu and Slovenian Vasilij Žbogar.