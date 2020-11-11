By Michael Houston
IWF Online Youth World Cup 2020: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 5 hours ago: Day one comes to a close for the IWF Online Youth World Cup
- 5 hours ago: Auyelkhanov does Kazakh double
- 5 hours ago: Kazakhstan take clean and jerk men's 55kg title
- 6 hours ago: Matrasulov wins Uzbekistan its first medal in men's 55kg snatch
- 6 hours ago: The men's 55kg A will be the final category of the night
- 6 hours ago: Saldarriaga takes overall women's 45kg title
- 7 hours ago: Saldarriaga wins another gold for Peru
- 7 hours ago: Ramos wins first Philippines gold at IWF Online Youth World Cup
- 8 hours ago: 10 minutes away from the women's 45kg A
- 8 hours ago: Rios wins overall gold to take Peru top of medal table
- 8 hours ago: Dzobak wins men's 49kg clean and jerk
- 9 hours ago: Rios adds second Peruvian gold in men's 49kg snatch
- 9 hours ago: Men's 49kg A competition underway
- 10 hours ago: Sullca wins first gold for virtual host nation in clean and jerk
- 10 hours ago: Kilic wins overall and snatch gold medals
- 11 hours ago: The Women's 49kg A is underway
- 12 hours ago: Welcome to day one of the IWF 2020 Online Youth World Cup
