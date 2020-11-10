The Czech Olympic Committee's (COC) Presidential election has been postponed for a second time as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Voting was due to take place today with incumbent Jiří Kejval facing the challenge of women's national team hockey coach Filip Neusser.

However, the Czech Government has introduced new lockdown measures that will remain in place until November 20, so the meeting has been cancelled.

An earlier date of October 8 had already been called off.

The vote was due to take place in person at the O2 Universum in Prague and no new date has yet been set.

The Czech Olympic Committee Presidential election has now been delayed twice ©COC

Vice-presidents and members of the COC Executive Committee were also due to be elected.

"We were looking for all possibilities, but because the Government's crisis measures were extended until November 20 and to date we have not received a response from the Ministry of Health of the Czech Republic to request an exemption, the Executive Committee could not decide," said Kejval, an International Olympic Committee member.

"We firmly believe that the situation will improve and the plenum will take place by the end of the year."

Kejval was the Czech Rowing Association President from 1996 to 2014 and has been in charge of the COC since 2012.

He became an IOC member in 2018, a year later than planned after allegations of financial impropriety against him which were eventually dismissed.

Neusser has the support of the Czech Hockey Federation.