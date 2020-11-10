The refund process for Japanese ticketholders for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has officially opened.

Tokyo 2020 last month confirmed Japanese residents would be able to request refunds from November 10 to 30.

Tickets for the postponed Games will be valid for 2021, but Tokyo 2020 will offer refunds to fans who are no longer able to attend.

Applications can only be made from the official ticket website.

Requests cannot be cancelled once submitted, while ticketholders will be able to make additional applications should they be unable to attend other events.

Refunds are set to be issued from late December.

The process only applies to ticketholders living in Japan.

Organisers said the process differs for ticketholders outside of Japan, who purchased tickets through Authorised Ticket Resellers (ATRs).

Each ATR will have their individual refund procedure.

The Paralympic window will take place from December 1 to 21.

Refunds will start to be issued for the Paralympics from mid-January, organisers say.

The refund process for Olympic tickets has been opened for Japanese residents ©Tokyo 2020

Around 4.48 million tickets for the Olympics have already been sold, as well as 970,000 for the Paralympics, through the official ticketing website and various lotteries.

Ticket sales were forecast to provide ¥90 billion (£657 million/$857 million/€727 million) in revenue.

The sale of tickets for the Games, postponed to next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is currently suspended.

Tokyo 2020 said an additional refund phase could be possible if there are further changes in circumstances due to the health crisis.

"Should we not be able to provide an opportunity for people to spectate the Games due to COVID-19, we will offer an additional opportunity to apply for a refund," Tokyo 2020 said.

"The coordination meeting for COVID-19 countermeasures in November and other meetings will look at COVID-19 countermeasure planning.

"The deliberations will be announced to the public as and when appropriate.

"We are planning to deliver the Games with safety as the priority, including the COVID-19 countermeasures."

The rescheduled Olympic Games is due to take place between July 23 and August 8 next year, followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

The competition schedule for 2021 mirrors the schedule planned for 2020, and events are planned for the same venues.