Russian Paralympic Committee President claims athletes have "nothing to do" with WADA dispute with RUSADA

Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) President Vladimir Lukin has claimed it is unfair for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to punish the country's athletes as they have "nothing to do" with the dispute between the nation and the global watchdog.

Russia's flag and anthem will be banned from major events, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and World Championships, for four years if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upholds a series of sanctions imposed by WADA as punishment for the manipulation of data at the Moscow Laboratory.

Athletes from the country would also be forced to compete as neutrals at these events should CAS rule in WADA's favour.

Only athletes who can prove they had no involvement in the state-sponsored doping scheme and the subsequent cover-up will be cleared to represent any neutral Russian team.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) appeal against the package of punishments was heard by the CAS last week and the RPC was among those to plead Russia's case to the panel.

Russian athletes competed as neutrals at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang ©Getty Images

"Several people from the RPC participated," said Lukin.

"We hope the decision will be favourable for us.

"We believe that the RPC has absolutely nothing to do with the charges brought forward.

"This is completely different, this is the relationship between RUSADA and WADA."

Russia was excluded outright from the Rio 2016 Paralympics and at Pyeongchang 2018 they took part under the banner of "Neutral Paralympic Athletes".

In the past, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have adopted a much tougher position on Russia than the International Olympic Committee.

The IPC's suspension of the RPC was lifted in March 2019.

When lifting the suspension, however, the IPC warned RUSADA must not be declared non-compliant before December 31 2022 otherwise the ban on the RPC could be reimposed.

The CAS said last week that a verdict in the case between WADA and RUSADA could be announced before the end of the year.