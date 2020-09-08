Pascal Ackermann made it two stage wins from two to continue his fine start to this year's Tirreno-Adriatico and maintain his overall lead.

The German, riding for Bora-Hansgrohe, edged out Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria for the second stage running, winning by half a wheel.

The UAE Team Emirates rider had to settle for second once again while Germany’s Rick Zabel, of Israel Start-Up Nation, finished third.

"I’m really happy with my performance over the last two days," Ackermann said.

"There were so many guys at the sprint, a close finish.

"Today I went a bit too early then checked myself and decided to stay tucked in.

"I went later than the others and just about got it, it was a long sprint. I’m not too sure about keeping the Maglia Azzurra tomorrow, I’ll have to see how things go.

"But I’ll be ready for stage six on Saturday and I’ll see if I can take another win."

🎬 Re-live @Ackes171 second victory in as many days at @TirrenAdriatico 👇🏼



Another sprint that will no doubt have you on the edge of your seats! pic.twitter.com/XsxUlGuJdy — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) September 8, 2020

Runner-up Gaviria added: "We always aim for the win but we can’t be too disappointed with another second place.

"The positives are that my legs are good and, as a team, we have more days ahead to try again for the victory. The next few days will be a bit harder with the hills but I hope to get through the week well and be sprinting for the win."

After the sprinters jostled for position on the 201-kilometre route from Camaiore to Follonica, the general classification battle is expected to be the focus tomorrow with stage three featuring a hilly route before two mountain stages.

The eight-stage race in Italy is due to conclude on September 14 with an individual time trial.

Numerous high-profile riders seeking to prepare for rescheduled Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España feature in the field, including Ineos Grenadiers’ British stars Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome.

Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali and Britain’s Simon Yates are also racing at Tirreno-Adriatico as they prepare for Grand Tours later this season.



