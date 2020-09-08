Egypt is set to play host to the world's best female and junior squash players when it stages two major championships within the next two years.

The World Squash Federation (WSF) Board has named the African country as hosts for the 2021 World Junior Championships and 2022 World Women's Team Championship.

The 2020 World Junior Championships was scheduled to take place in Australia, only to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the prestigious event will now be staged in Egypt for the first time in more than a decade.

Since Omneya Abdel Kawy clinched gold in 2003, Egypt has won 11 of 14 boys' titles and 13 of 14 girls' crowns.

The 2022 World Women's Team Championship will be staged in Egypt ©WSA

Assem Khalifa, President of the Egyptian Squash Federation, said: "We are delighted to be able to host the prestigious WSF 2021 World Junior Championship and the Women's World Team Championship in 2022.

"Egypt has a strong tradition of hosting some of the biggest and most recognisable tournaments in squash and we are looking forward to, once again, showcase our passion and commitment for the sport at these events.

"We look forward to welcoming the world's best players to our country."

With Egypt's top female players dominating the Professional Squash Association world rankings, the host nation are expected to be firm favourites to win their third consecutive World Women's Team Championships in December 2022.

WSF President Jacques Fontaine added: "Following a difficult year for squash and all of sport in 2020, we are delighted to announce that Egypt will host our Junior World Championships in 2021 and the World Women's Team Championship in 2022.

"We hope that the championships will allow our best squash players to demonstrate their talents in a country which is currently leading the way for our sport.

"The WSF is extremely confident that these World Championships will showcase the best of what our sport has to offer."

Exact venues for both tournaments have yet to be announced.