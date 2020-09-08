Safe sport among key topics to be discussed at IOC Executive Board meeting

Safe sport will be among the key topics discussed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board at their latest virtual meeting tomorrow.

The topic will be debated amid several abuse scandals in sport which have been reported in recent weeks and months.

Gymnastics has been at the centre of the claims with athletes from countries including Australia, Britain, The Netherlands and New Zealand making allegations.

The claims have been made in the wake of the Athlete A documentary on Netflix, which centres on the Larry Nasser scandal in gymnastics in the United States.

Several National Federations have launched independent reviews in response to the allegations, while calls for stronger safeguarding measures have increased.

South Korean triathlon coach Kim Kyu-bong and team captain Jang Yun-jung were banned for life earlier this month for their alleged abuse of triathlete Choi Suk-hyeon, who took her own life as a result of the treatment she suffered.

A recent report from Human Rights Watch documented how Japanese child athletes are routinely subjected to physical, sexual and verbal abuse from their coaches in the Tokyo 2020 host nation.

Entitled I Was Hit So Many Times I Can't Count: Abuse of Child Athletes in Japan, the report also outlines how some athletes have taken their own lives.

IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Olympic Committee President Yamashita Yasuhiro discussed steps being taken to stop abuse and harassment within Japanese sport last month following the report.

Tokyo 2020 will be another focus of discussions tomorrow, as preparations for the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games continue.

Bold claims have been made by the IOC and Japan's Olympic Minister this week, expressing confidence that the Games will take place next year despite ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission chair and IOC vice-president John Coates claimed the Olympic Games will take place next year, with or without COVID-19.

Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto today suggested the Games should be held next year "at any cost".

Organisers have delivered an upbeat tone this week over Tokyo 2020 taking place next year ©Getty Images

The first of five meetings of a three-party council set-up to aid the organisation of next year's Olympics and Paralympics was held on Friday (September 4) in Tokyo.

The meetings will feature officials from the Japanese Government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, with the aim of producing "robust countermeasures" by the end of the year.

Athletes, transportation and border control will be the focus of the next meeting later this month, with the Athletes' Village and competition venues due to be the focus of meetings in October.

Spectators will be the focus of the final meeting in November.

Since the IOC Executive Board last met, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe has announced he will step down for health reasons.

His successor could be announced as early as September 16.

The build-up to Beijing 2022 could also be impacted by the ongoing pandemic, while politicians in the United States and the United Kingdom have called for the IOC to address China's human rights record amid alleged abuses against people in Hong Kong and Uyghur Muslims.

IOC President Thomas Bach told the World Winter Sports Expo this week that the organisation "continues to be impressed" by preparations for Beijing 2022 in a video message.

Beijing 2022's preparations will be among the topics discussed tomorrow.

The IOC has also faced calls to intervene in Iran to help overturn two death sentences given to wrestler Navid Afkari, who is due to be executed tomorrow.

A petition calling on the IOC and other bodies to save Navid's life has reached 19,565 signatures at time of writing, with petition organisers saying it will be delivered to the IOC ahead of the Executive Board meeting.

The Youth Olympic Games will also be discussed with the 2022 summer edition in Dakar moved back to 2026 in July.