Two more Tokyo 2020 venues made available to public after postponement of Games

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced that two of its venues for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics will open for public use after the Games were moved to 2021.

The Musashino Forest Sport Plaza and the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre will be available for use if preparations for the Games are not disrupted.

Musashino Forest Sport Plaza is scheduled to host badminton, fencing and wheelchair basketball at Tokyo 2020.

Initially, the Tokyo Games were scheduled to take place this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the mega-events were pushed back a year to deal with the fall-out after the outbreak of the virus.

Other venues should be opened to the public in the future, but no dates have yet been released.

The Musashino Forest Sport Plaza will offer services such as yoga and slow walking classes and will be available for group use.

Groups, including sports federations, can use the main arena, the sub arena and the indoor pool.

Personal use will also be allowed in the training room and indoor pool.

Dates for group use have been tentatively set as between September 19 and March 31, while personal use will only be allowed from October 3 to March 31.

The Tatsumi Water Polo Centre will be fully open to the public in October ©Tokyo 2020

At the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, the main pool, sub pool and diving pool will be available for group and personal use such as children's swimming lessons.

Since August 21, these facilities have already been open for sports federations to use for competitions and practice.

Group use is expected to run from September 23 to March 31 while personal use will run from October 7 to March 31.

The two venues are not the first Tokyo 2020 facilities to open to the public following the postponement of the Games.

The Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre first opened in July, while the Sea Forest Waterway, Yumenoshima Park Archery Field and Oi Hockey Stadium all became available in August.