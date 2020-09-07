Manchester Open to be held in "bubble" as PSA World Tour returns next week

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour is poised to return with the upcoming Manchester Open set to be held in a "strict tournament bubble".

After a six-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of the world's leading players are set to line up at Manchester's National Squash Centre from September 16 to 22 for the PSA World Tour Silver title.

The CIB PSA World Tour Finals will then take place at Cairo's Mall of Arabia from September 28 to October 3 before the Egyptian capital hosts the CIB Egyptian Open – a PSA World Tour Platinum event – a week later.

There will be no fans at the Manchester Open with the PSA announcing a series of measures to combat COVID-19.

Anyone attending an event has been told they must produce a negative result from a COVID-19 test before travelling into the country where they will be tested again upon arrival.

A statement from the PSA added that a "strict tournament bubble will be put in place for accredited people" and testing will continue to take place "every four days".

A provisional calendar remains in place for November and December, with the Qatar Classic, El Gouna International, Everbright Sun Hung Kai Hong Kong Open and the CIB Black Ball Open planned to take place before the end of the year.

🚨 Squash is 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞



The PSA can confirm that the Manchester Open, CIB PSA World Tour Finals and CIB Egyptian Open will go ahead as scheduled.



Read more here ⬇️https://t.co/MNdlZgmYAc#SquashIsBack pic.twitter.com/M6pqNXFHpb — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) September 4, 2020

This calendar is subject to change, but PSA chief executive Alex Gough says they are continuing to hold "positive" talks with tournament promoters and a further update is expected to be issued at the end of this month.

"We're delighted to confirm that professional squash is now in a position to resume and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all of our players, tournament promoters and commercial partners for their support during what has been an unprecedented global situation," said Gough.

"We have worked incredibly hard with all of the relevant stakeholders in order to schedule these three tournaments.

"While the remainder of the 2020 PSA World Tour calendar remains provisional at this time, we are continuing to have positive conversations with tournament promoters and remain hopeful that we will soon be able to confirm our plans for November and December.

"It goes without saying that the health and safety of all players and on-site staff is at the forefront of our thinking and we have put in place robust COVID-19 measures at our PSA World Tour events to mitigate against potential risks.

"It's been too long since our athletes have had the opportunity to entertain us all with their incredible athleticism and tremendous skill and I look forward to watching them all return to action this month.

"Of course, with certain events not having spectators to cheer them on it will not be the same, but we will endeavour to showcase the very best of the action via SQUASHTV, our social media channels and the channels of our contracted media partners, so fans don't miss a thing."