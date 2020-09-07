Nearly 2,000 karatekas gathered in the Turkish city of Sakarya for a tournament which was held under strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The event was limited to the non-contact kata categories which are similar to taekwondo's poomsae – yet it attracted hundreds of people over four days.

Turkey's first event since the outbreak of coronavirus was held in July with the Turkish Karate Federation organising this second competition following the newest restrictions and guidelines for the virus.

At least 1,800 athletes from 700 clubs were present at the Serdivan Sports Hall.

Kata is a form of artistic karate, similar to poomsae in taekwondo ©WKF

The competition focused on kata modality, with competitors in the children, youth, cadet, junior and senior categories participating in the event.

Face masks were mandatory, while everyone present was expected to practice social distancing.

Spectators were also not allowed at the event, which was called a "success" by the World Karate Federation.

In the senior categories, the clubs Kayathane Belediyespor and Gaziosmanpaya Belediyespor were proclaimed the respective winners of the men's and women's team kata competitions.