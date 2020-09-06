More women's top ten seeds tumble on day seven at US Open

Petra Martic and Petra Kvitova became the latest top ten seeds to fall in the women's singles draw at the US Open, as they both lost in three sets.

Eighth seed Martic was beaten 6-3 2-6 6-4 by Yulia Putintseva, the 23rd seed from Kazakhstan, while American Shelby Rogers beat Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova, the sixth seed, 7-6 3-6 7-6.

Putintseva got off to a flying start against Martic as she raced into a 5-0 lead in the first set.

Despite the Croatian reeling off three straight games, Putintseva served out the set.

Martic dominated the second set, striking 22 winners on the way to taking it 6-2.

In a replica of set one, Putintseva got off to a quick start in the decider opening up a 4-0 lead.

Despite Martic closing the gap to 5-3, Putintseva closed the set out 6-4 to reach her first US Open quarter-final, and her third last eight appearance at a Grand Slam.

Meanwhile another top ten seed in Kvitova lost a high-quality contest to Rogers, ranked at 93 in the world.

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva celebrates after knocking out eighth seed Petra Martic in the US Open round of 16 ©Getty Images

Rogers took the first set by 7 points to 5 in a tie-break before Kvitova took set two 6-3.

In a match lasting two hours and 39 minutes, Rogers saved four match points before taking a deciding set tie-break by 8 points to 6.

In the day session's other women's fourth-round match 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber, the 17th seed from Germany, lost in straight sets 6-1 6-4 to 28th seed Jennifer Brady.

On the men's side, the biggest story of the day saw top seed Novak Djokovic disqualified from his match against Pablo Carreno-Busta, when trailing 6-5 in the first set, after the Serbian hit a ball in anger which struck a line judge.

The other men's match in the day session saw fifth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany drop just five games during a comfortable 6-2 6-2 6-1 win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

In the night session on day seven, men's 12th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada faces seventh seed David Goffin of Belgium while women's fourth seed Naomi Osaka of Japan faces Estonia's 14th seed Annett Kontaveit.