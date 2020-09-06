History-maker Zsombor Berecz said he felt almost twice his age after battling the elements to become the first Hungarian to win the Finn European Championships.

Leading the way going into the final day in Gdynia, 34-year-old Berecz secured the title with a race to spare as defending champion Giles Scott and Spain’s Alejandro Muscat faltered.

Scott, from Britain, finished runner-up with Spain’s Joan Cardona taking bronze as Berecz made history for Hungary.

"I am 34 years old. After this week I feel like 60," said an exhausted Berecz.

"This was one of the hardest regattas I can remember in my career.

"Every day was shifty, most of the wind was changing. It was very challenging but I made history by winning this title and I am over the moon."

Berecz was keen to hail the influence of his coach Mateusz Kusznierewicz, a gold medallist in the Finn class at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, following his triumph.

"He is a legend," Berecz said.

"He was the first guy I think that made us believe that everything is possible. He won the Olympics at such a young age and he’s inspirational for me.

"He’s a very good coach, we have very good communication and a good relationship together and I am looking forward to continuing working with him because we can achieve more."

Hungary's Zsombor Berecz overcame tough conditions to win in Gdynia, Poland ©Getty Images

After a testing week, the final day brought yet another set of conditions to further challenge the fleet of 70 sailors from 27 nations.

Facing offshore winds from 10 to 18 knots, France’s Jonathan Lobert took the early lead in race nine.

But down the final run Croatia’s Nenad Bugarin beat Lobert round the gate before securing the victory. Britain’s Henry Wetherell crossed in third.

The final race belonged to Argentina’s Facundo Olezza as he led round the top mark from Scott and Ondrej Teply of Czech Republic.

Scott then went ahead but a huge right shift on the second upwind saw him drop to eighth while Olezza took a big lead. Muscat moved up to second with Frenchman Fabian Pic in third.

Scott said: "We have had a very tricky week.

"The conditions here have been challenging to say the least and we have had a lot of racing in offshore, super shifty winds and really hard to manage.

"The key to it, as ever, is consistency and unfortunately today in the first race I just got the wrong side of a 40-50 degree shift and that was it, and that was enough for the Hungarian to walk away with the win."

As well as taking overall bronze, Cardona retained the under-23 title with Finland’s Oskari Muhonen finishing second and Estonia’s Taavi Valter Taveter third.

"I am very happy to perform like that under so much pressure and I am super happy with the bronze medal," Cardona said.