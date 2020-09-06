Portugal finished the last day of the Euro Beach Soccer League Superfinal as champions after a dramatic finish to the competition where they narrowly beat Switzerland in Nazaré.

After the second period, the match was at a deadlock at 4-4, showing the little difference in quality between the teams.

Having been 4-3 down, Swiss goalkeeper Eliott Mounoud scored a cracking volley to level it up going into the third period.

But with just over two minutes to go, Leo Martins flicked the ball up to score a fantastic overhead kick and what would be the decisive goal in the match, giving Portugal a 5-4 win.

Switzerland never got the lead in the match, only equalising at 1-1, 3-3 and finally 4-4 before Martins dramatic winner.

In the earlier match, Ukraine decimated France 7-2 to confirm a well-earned third place, handing a third heavy defeat to their opponents.

Having traded a goal apiece at the start of the match, Ukraine hammered six more thanks to the work of Andrii Pashko, Dmytro Voitenko, Yaroslav Zavorotnyi and Maksym Voitok who all scored.

Defender Yurii Shcherytsia added two late goals to pile the misery on their opponents, but Quentin Gosselin reduced the deficit late in the third period to get his and France's second goal of the match.