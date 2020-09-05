Moscow to stage 2022 World Shooting Championships as ISSF announces events across five continents

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has confirmed the hosts of five World Championships over a four-year period, with a separate continent set to stage each.

The ISSF Executive Committee has approved hosts for events scheduled from 2021 to 2024.

Russian capital Moscow is set to stage the 2022 World Championships - the flagship competition among those awarded.

Las Palmas in Peru is scheduled to host the 2021 World Junior Championships, with Changwon in South Korea given the honour for the 2022.

The World Junior Rifle and Pistol Championships are scheduled for Cairo in Egypt in 2023, with the 2024 World Junior Championships slated for Sydney in Australia.

Locations for World Cup, Grand Prix and Junior World Cup events in 2021 have also been finalised.

India's capital New Delhi is expected to host rifle, pistol and shotgun World Cups, with Changwon and Baku in Azerbaijan hosting the same disciplines.

Next seasons World Cup and Junior World Cup events have been confirmed ©Getty Images

Cairo and Lonato in Italy will host shotgun World Cup events.

Four 2021 Grand Prix legs have been announced including a sole shotgun event in Rabat in Morocco.

Ruse in Slovenia is scheduled to host 10-metre rifle and pistol events, with Osijek in Croatia also hosting the same disciplines.

Indonesian capital Jakarta will host a rifle and pistol event.

A Junior World Cup shotgun event will be hosted in Almaty in Kazakhstan.

Suhl in Germany will host one for rifle, pistol and shotgun.

The final tournament 2021 is expected to be held in Baku in the second half of October.

The ISSF said the calendar for the 2022 season will be confirmed at its next Executive Committee meeting, scheduled for the end of the year.

A vote will also be held to choose the qualification system for the Paris 2024 Olympics.